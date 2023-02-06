State Street Cuts Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.12MM shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG). This represents 5.44% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 21.85MM shares and 5.55% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.77% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interpublic Group of Companies is $36.07. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.77% from its latest reported closing price of $39.11.

The projected annual revenue for Interpublic Group of Companies is $9,459MM, an increase of 0.12%. The projected annual EPS is $2.65, an increase of 4.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpublic Group of Companies. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 2.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IPG is 0.2352%, an increase of 6.3427%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 424,025K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 14,112,314 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,510,989 shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 13,420,665 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,513,507 shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 13,082,339 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,308,328 shares, representing an increase of 21.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 43.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,625,818 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,583,053 shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 2.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,867,665 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,722,170 shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Interpublic Group of Companies Declares $0.29 Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies said on October 31, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $39.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 2.79%, and the highest has been 7.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.