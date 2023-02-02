State Street Cuts Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.18MM shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT). This represents 7.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.89% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is $23.24. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.89% from its latest reported closing price of $18.76.

The projected annual revenue for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is $333MM, a decrease of 12.34%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.70.

Fund Sentiment

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ICPT is 0.0593%, an increase of 5.6099%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.30% to 32,175K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,463,819 shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884,166 shares, representing a decrease of 17.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,559,183 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,300 shares, representing an increase of 91.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 1,071.27% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,177,749 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332,607 shares, representing an increase of 71.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 240.98% over the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 873,871 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750,460 shares, representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 22.19% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 800,000 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

