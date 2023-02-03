State Street Cuts Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest (ILPT)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.43MM shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest (ILPT). This represents 5.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.76MM shares and 5.75% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.84% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest is $6.63. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 37.84% from its latest reported closing price of $4.81.

The projected annual revenue for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest is $426MM, an increase of 26.07%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ILPT is 0.0454%, a decrease of 50.0166%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 62,558K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,786,855 shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,586,407 shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 58.62% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,973,625 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000,041 shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 44.30% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,195,167 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252,567 shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 58.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,809,033 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919,383 shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 61.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660,161 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660,317 shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 59.27% over the last quarter.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest Declares $0.01 Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest said on January 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 will receive the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $4.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.64%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 13.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.95 (n=226).

The current dividend yield is 2.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, ILPT owned 301 properties with 43.8 million rentable square feet which are approximately 98.8% leased to 264 different tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.0 years.

