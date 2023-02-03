State Street Cuts Stake in HP (HPQ)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47.70MM shares of HP Inc (HPQ). This represents 4.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 57.24MM shares and 5.29% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.79% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for HP is $29.93. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.79% from its latest reported closing price of $30.79.

The projected annual revenue for HP is $57,802MM, a decrease of 8.23%. The projected annual EPS is $3.35, an increase of 8.72%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1879 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is a decrease of 81 owner(s) or 4.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HPQ is 0.2409%, a decrease of 14.1319%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.96% to 894,328K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 104,476,035 shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 54,438,979 shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,016,041 shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 23.24% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 38,172,556 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,722,456 shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 21.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,891,679 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,408,560 shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 23,553,305 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,878,130 shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 18.82% over the last quarter.

HP Declares $0.26 Dividend

HP said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.05 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $30.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 2.15%, and the highest has been 5.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.49%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

HP Background Information

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze.

