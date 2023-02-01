State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.32% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hope Bancorp is $14.99. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from its latest reported closing price of $12.89.

The projected annual revenue for Hope Bancorp is $705MM, an increase of 13.70%. The projected annual EPS is $1.80, a decrease of 1.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hope Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HOPE is 0.1185%, a decrease of 9.2447%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 126,707K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,989,669 shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,065,395 shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,804,607 shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 13.54% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,743,319 shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,302,254 shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,421,810 shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,620,495 shares, representing an increase of 18.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 21.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,431,147 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390,417 shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Hope Bancorp Declares $0.14 Dividend

Hope Bancorp said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 will receive the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $12.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.24%, the lowest has been 2.69%, and the highest has been 7.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Hope Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $17.1 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

