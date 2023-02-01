State Street Cuts Stake in Hershey (HSY)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.26MM shares of Hershey Co (HSY). This represents 4.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.36MM shares and 5.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.44% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hershey is $248.06. The forecasts range from a low of $218.16 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.44% from its latest reported closing price of $224.60.

The projected annual revenue for Hershey is $11,089MM, an increase of 9.87%. The projected annual EPS is $9.02, an increase of 17.14%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hershey. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HSY is 0.3731%, an increase of 4.0653%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 181,552K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hershey Trust holds 58,112,012 shares representing 28.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,380,945 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298,028 shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 8.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,329,518 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231,725 shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,156,860 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,042,248 shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,040,667 shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,671,367 shares, representing a decrease of 20.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Hershey Declares $1.04 Dividend

Hershey said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share ($4.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.04 per share.

At the current share price of $224.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 1.57%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hershey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billionin annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

