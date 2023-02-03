State Street Cuts Stake in Hawaiian Holdings (HA)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.52MM shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA). This represents 4.89% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.66MM shares and 5.19% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.93% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hawaiian Holdings is $13.06. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from its latest reported closing price of $11.46.

The projected annual revenue for Hawaiian Holdings is $3,174MM, an increase of 20.17%. The projected annual EPS is $0.15.

Fund Sentiment

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawaiian Holdings. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HA is 0.0919%, a decrease of 7.9829%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 49,607K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

U S Global Investors holds 4,775,234 shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,259,220 shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HA by 17.29% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 4,259,220 shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,055,405 shares, representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HA by 0.27% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,758,494 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593,675 shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HA by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Towle & holds 1,552,180 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484,830 shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HA by 0.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,428,062 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442,932 shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HA by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Hawaiian Holdings Declares $0.12 Dividend

Hawaiian Holdings said on January 24, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2020 received the payment on February 28, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $11.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.75%, the lowest has been 1.09%, and the highest has been 5.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=108).

The current dividend yield is 3.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Hawaiian Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.