State Street Cuts Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.02MM shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG). This represents 5.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 20.50MM shares and 6.02% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.10% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hartford Financial Services Group is $87.08. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.10% from its latest reported closing price of $76.32.

The projected annual revenue for Hartford Financial Services Group is $24,221MM, an increase of 8.31%. The projected annual EPS is $8.56, an increase of 54.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hartford Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIG is 0.28%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 346,057K shares. The put/call ratio of HIG is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,135K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,751K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 15,707K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,744K shares, representing a decrease of 25.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 22.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,652K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,678K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,984K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,533K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 6.59% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,448K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,570K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Hartford Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity.

