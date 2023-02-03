State Street Cuts Stake in Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.28MM shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS). This represents 0.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.67MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 92.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 171.28% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gritstone Oncology is $8.92. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 171.28% from its latest reported closing price of $3.29.

The projected annual revenue for Gritstone Oncology is $15MM, a decrease of 17.87%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.43.

Fund Sentiment

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gritstone Oncology. This is a decrease of 68 owner(s) or 31.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GRTS is 0.1532%, an increase of 52.6753%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 35,395K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Redmile Group holds 6,952,760 shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 5,237,348 shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 3,561,150 shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 2,330,504 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,168,030 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055,190 shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRTS by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Gritstone Bio Background Information

Gritstone Bio Background Information

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars-first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGETM, which is designed to predict antigens that are presented on the surface of cells, such as tumor or virally-infected cells, that can be seen by the immune system; and, second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing these antigens to potentially drive the patient's immune system to specifically attack and destroy disease-causing cells. The company's lead oncology programs include an individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy, GRANITE, and an 'off-the-shelf' shared neoantigen-based immunotherapy, SLATE, which are being evaluated in clinical studies. The company also has a bispecific antibody (BiSAb) program for solid tumors in lead optimization. Within its infectious disease pipeline, Gritstone is advancing CORAL, a COVID-19 program to develop a second-generation vaccine, with support from departments within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a license agreement with La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Additionally, the company has a global collaboration for the development of a therapeutic HIV vaccine with Gilead Sciences.

