State Street Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.06MM shares of Genuine Parts Company (GPC). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.11MM shares and 5.69% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.58% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genuine Parts is $170.95. The forecasts range from a low of $148.47 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.58% from its latest reported closing price of $168.29.

The projected annual revenue for Genuine Parts is $22,792MM, an increase of 6.63%. The projected annual EPS is $8.69, an increase of 3.79%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1850 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genuine Parts. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 3.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GPC is 0.2781%, an increase of 7.0655%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 123,740K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,172,913 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,983,048 shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 3.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,221,075 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,171,083 shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 18.43% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,254,480 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,259,862 shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 17.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,204,672 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,135,011 shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 18.68% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,923,417 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834,054 shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Genuine Parts Declares $0.90 Dividend

Genuine Parts said on August 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022 received the payment on October 3, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

At the current share price of $168.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.94%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 6.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Genuine Parts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlandsand Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexicoand Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 14 countries.

