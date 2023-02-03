State Street Cuts Stake in Fulton Financial (FULT)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.29MM shares of Fulton Financial Corp (FULT). This represents 4.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.21MM shares and 5.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.35% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fulton Financial is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.35% from its latest reported closing price of $17.25.

The projected annual revenue for Fulton Financial is $925MM, a decrease of 5.72%. The projected annual EPS is $2.00, an increase of 18.87%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulton Financial. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FULT is 0.1241%, an increase of 15.4055%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 128,090K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,086,018 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,765,585 shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 21.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,879,599 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,626,420 shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 15.90% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,249,878 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063,176 shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 19.26% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,075,852 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,019,700 shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 10.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,498,627 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583,185 shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Fulton Financial Declares $0.15 Dividend

Fulton Financial said on September 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022 received the payment on October 17, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $17.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.79%, the lowest has been 2.42%, and the highest has been 6.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fulton Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fulton, a $25.5 billion, Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,400 employees and operates approximately 225 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

