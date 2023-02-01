State Street Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.43MM shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). This represents 4.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 34.88MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.01% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fifth Third Bancorp is $40.65. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.01% from its latest reported closing price of $36.29.

The projected annual revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp is $9,526MM, an increase of 21.94%. The projected annual EPS is $4.04, an increase of 19.58%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fifth Third Bancorp. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FITB is 0.2254%, a decrease of 1.6190%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 670,092K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 42,830,645 shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,278,272 shares, representing a decrease of 15.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,415,133 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,907,169 shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 29.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 30,071,071 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,415,269 shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 2.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,431,544 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,196,977 shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 20,373,830 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,066,759 shares, representing an increase of 21.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 24.34% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp Declares $0.33 Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp said on December 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $36.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.41%, the lowest has been 1.87%, and the highest has been 8.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fifth Third Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $205 billion in assets and operated 1,134 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,397 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2020, had $434 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.