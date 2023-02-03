State Street Cuts Stake in F.N.B. (FNB)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.57MM shares of F.N.B. Corp (FNB). This represents 4.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.81MM shares and 5.59% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.77% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for F.N.B. is $15.87. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.77% from its latest reported closing price of $14.33.

The projected annual revenue for F.N.B. is $1,661MM, an increase of 20.44%. The projected annual EPS is $1.59, an increase of 29.52%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in F.N.B.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FNB is 0.2017%, an increase of 14.2973%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 330,673K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 27,457,044 shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,085,606 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 13.24% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 18,323,930 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,894,530 shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 14.97% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 11,983,401 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,810,133 shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 56.03% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 11,674,294 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,436,567 shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 17.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,451,341 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,390,663 shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 11.99% over the last quarter.

F.N.B. Declares $0.12 Dividend

F.N.B. said on January 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $14.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.33%, the lowest has been 3.26%, and the highest has been 8.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

F.N.B. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

F.N.B. Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $37 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.