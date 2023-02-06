State Street Cuts Stake in EOG Resources (EOG)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35.38MM shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG). This represents 6.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 36.32MM shares and 6.21% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.23% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for EOG Resources is $158.56. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.23% from its latest reported closing price of $124.62.

The projected annual revenue for EOG Resources is $28,425MM, a decrease of 2.10%. The projected annual EPS is $15.36, an increase of 19.97%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2433 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EOG is 0.5218%, an increase of 2.8071%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 650,780K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 30,470,691 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,507,621 shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 23,563,013 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,462,233 shares, representing a decrease of 37.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 22.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 21,427,731 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,787,774 shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,140,009 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,592,340 shares, representing an increase of 41.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 83.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,485,299 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,250,832 shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 6.89% over the last quarter.

EOG Resources Declares $0.82 Dividend

EOG Resources said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share ($3.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $124.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 4.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.87%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

EOG Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EOG Resources, Inc. is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

