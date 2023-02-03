State Street Cuts Stake in DermTech (DMTK)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of DermTech Inc (DMTK). This represents 0.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 0.17MM shares and 0.57% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.51% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DermTech is $7.48. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 35.51% from its latest reported closing price of $5.52.

The projected annual revenue for DermTech is $20MM, an increase of 38.33%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.76.

Fund Sentiment

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in DermTech. This is a decrease of 95 owner(s) or 35.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DMTK is 0.0464%, a decrease of 11.2974%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.80% to 14,612K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,118,666 shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Oconnor holds 1,413,334 shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950,000 shares, representing a decrease of 108.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMTK by 62.89% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 726,745 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842,284 shares, representing a decrease of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMTK by 41.21% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 700,392 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849,155 shares, representing a decrease of 21.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMTK by 25.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 563,647 shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849,123 shares, representing a decrease of 50.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMTK by 50.54% over the last quarter.

DermTech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to transform dermatology with its non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments.

