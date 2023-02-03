State Street Cuts Stake in Cullen (CFR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.88MM shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR). This represents 6.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.13MM shares and 6.48% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.99% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cullen is $162.03. The forecasts range from a low of $148.47 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.99% from its latest reported closing price of $127.60.

The projected annual revenue for Cullen is $2,158MM, an increase of 27.46%. The projected annual EPS is $11.19, an increase of 25.45%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 803 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullen. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CFR is 0.2579%, an increase of 14.2351%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 63,121K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,146,079 shares representing 11.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,316,485 shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,242,006 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512,398 shares, representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 6.87% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,218,346 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205,612 shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 21.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,873,945 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640,408 shares, representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 30.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,717,000 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,698,918 shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Cullen Frost Bankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $40.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries.

