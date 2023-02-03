State Street Cuts Stake in Cue Biopharma (CUE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE). This represents 0.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.66MM shares and 5.23% of the company, a decrease in shares of 91.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 306.82% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cue Biopharma is $14.08. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 306.82% from its latest reported closing price of $3.46.

The projected annual revenue for Cue Biopharma is $2MM, a decrease of 74.72%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cue Biopharma. This is a decrease of 87 owner(s) or 44.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CUE is 0.0411%, an increase of 13.5958%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.34% to 12,108K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Prosight Management holds 1,545,573 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655,477 shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUE by 43.14% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 1,483,619 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 975,866 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 555,000 shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlson Capital L P holds 535,000 shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580,000 shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUE by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Cue Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient's body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT ™(Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body's intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.