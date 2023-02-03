State Street Cuts Stake in CONSOL Energy (CEIX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.33MM shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX). This represents 6.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.82MM shares and 8.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.67% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CONSOL Energy is $81.60. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.67% from its latest reported closing price of $58.01.

The projected annual revenue for CONSOL Energy is $2,652MM, an increase of 31.25%. The projected annual EPS is $24.36, an increase of 116.13%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in CONSOL Energy. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 8.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CEIX is 0.2463%, a decrease of 0.1398%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 33,234K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,400,580 shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228,364 shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 42.42% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 1,712,721 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637,621 shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 24.07% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 1,110,166 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867,666 shares, representing an increase of 21.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 62.94% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,027,399 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362,413 shares, representing a decrease of 32.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 26.85% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 824,206 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 819,223 shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 40.04% over the last quarter.

Consol Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CONSOL Energy Inc. is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of three large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. CEIX also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimoreand has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~669 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~21 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann project, CEIX also controls approximately 1.5 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States.

