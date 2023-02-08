State Street Cuts Stake in Community Bank System (CBU)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.22MM shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU). This represents 9.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 5.58MM shares and 10.34% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.66% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Bank System is $65.89. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.66% from its latest reported closing price of $62.36.

The projected annual revenue for Community Bank System is $738MM, an increase of 11.12%. The projected annual EPS is $3.83, an increase of 10.16%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Bank System. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CBU is 0.1619%, a decrease of 0.7781%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 46,085K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,680,032 shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,642,104 shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 2.64% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 2,554,836 shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,606,592 shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,538,399 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561,730 shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 2.26% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,634,082 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644,692 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,587,539 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591,811 shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Community Bank System Declares $0.44 Dividend

Community Bank System said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $62.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.51%, the lowest has been 2.06%, and the highest has been 3.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Community Bank System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $13.8 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.