State Street Cuts Stake in Commercial Metals (CMC)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.77MM shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC). This represents 4.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.13MM shares and 5.04% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.33% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commercial Metals is $53.55. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.33% from its latest reported closing price of $54.27.

The projected annual revenue for Commercial Metals is $8,335MM, a decrease of 9.00%. The projected annual EPS is $6.33, a decrease of 39.24%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CMC is 0.3429%, an increase of 10.0157%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 119,250K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,558,087 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,580,415 shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 11.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,520,978 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,493,713 shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 8.56% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,059,525 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,068,793 shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Berkley W R holds 2,889,876 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,869,104 shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 5.58% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,607,882 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,732,133 shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Commercial Metals Declares $0.16 Dividend

Commercial Metals said on January 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 18, 2023 will receive the payment on February 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $54.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 3.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Commercial Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

