State Street Cuts Stake in Chubb (CB)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.33MM shares of Chubb Ltd (CB). This represents 4.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 21.99MM shares and 5.11% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.55% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chubb is $250.86. The forecasts range from a low of $207.05 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.55% from its latest reported closing price of $213.41.

The projected annual revenue for Chubb is $42,328MM, a decrease of 1.85%. The projected annual EPS is $18.59, an increase of 46.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chubb. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CB is 0.58%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 441,787K shares. The put/call ratio of CB is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,018K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,436K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CB by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,980K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,955K shares, representing a decrease of 14.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,156K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,116K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,589K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,795K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 1.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,845K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,848K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Chubb Declares $0.83 Dividend

On November 17, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $213.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.01%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 3.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Chubb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide

