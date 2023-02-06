State Street Cuts Stake in Chevron (CVX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 127.83MM shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX). This represents 6.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 138.92MM shares and 7.21% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.24% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chevron is $196.97. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.24% from its latest reported closing price of $169.45.

The projected annual revenue for Chevron is $212,981MM, a decrease of 9.65%. The projected annual EPS is $17.00, a decrease of 7.42%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 1.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CVX is 0.9325%, an increase of 4.3786%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 1,524,867K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 165,359,318 shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161,440,149 shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 3.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,559,830 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,073,056 shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 4.41% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 46,237,838 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,938,235 shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 5.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,826,601 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,489,668 shares, representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37,697,927 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,183,141 shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Chevron Declares $1.51 Dividend

Chevron said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share ($6.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.42 per share.

At the current share price of $169.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.49%, the lowest has been 3.04%, and the highest has been 9.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Chevron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California.

