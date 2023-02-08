State Street Cuts Stake in CEL-SCI (CVM)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.22MM shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM). This represents 0.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 0.98MM shares and 2.27% of the company, a decrease in shares of 77.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 432.01% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for CEL-SCI is $14.79. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 432.01% from its latest reported closing price of $2.78.

The projected annual revenue for CEL-SCI is $31MM, an increase of 107,414.53%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82.

Fund Sentiment

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEL-SCI. This is a decrease of 89 owner(s) or 45.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CVM is 0.0059%, a decrease of 29.3440%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.74% to 6,372K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,220,994 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185,498 shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVM by 26.28% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 598,752 shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson & holds 381,871 shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469,281 shares, representing a decrease of 22.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVM by 44.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 378,055 shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374,092 shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVM by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 357,399 shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356,171 shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVM by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Cel-Sci Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Therefore, in the Phase 3 study CEL-SCI treated patients who are newly diagnosed with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, are treated with the investigational product Multikine first, BEFORE they received surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy (the current standard of care for these patients). This approach is unique. Most other cancer immunotherapies are administered only after conventional therapies have been tried and/or failed. Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck. CEL-SCI believes that this Phase 3 study is the largest Phase 3 study in the world for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Per the study’s protocol, newly diagnosed patients with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck were treated with the Multikine treatment regimen right after diagnosis and prior to receiving the Standard of Care (SOC), which involves surgery, radiation or concurrent radiochemotherapy. Multikine is designed to help the immune system “see” the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to better be able to mount an attack on the tumor. The aim of treatment with Multikine is to boost the body’s immune system prior to SOC to attack the cancer. The Phase 3 study is fully enrolled with 928 patients and the last patient was treated in September 2016. To prove an overall survival benefit, the study requires CEL-SCI to wait until 298 (death) events have occurred among the two main comparator groups. This study milestone occurred in late April 2020. The study is currently in the statistical analysis phase. The Company’s LEAPS technology is being developed for rheumatoid arthritis and as a potential treatment for COVID-19 infection. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

