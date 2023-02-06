State Street Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS). This represents 5.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 5.14% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.91% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carpenter Technology is $45.90. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.91% from its latest reported closing price of $50.95.

The projected annual revenue for Carpenter Technology is $2,260MM, an increase of 4.89%. The projected annual EPS is $1.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carpenter Technology. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRS is 0.1570%, an increase of 16.6473%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 53,596K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,537,199 shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,370,597 shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 18.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,152,265 shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,598,582 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261,341 shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 44.01% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,557,766 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467,759 shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 22.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,475,163 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429,988 shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 19.98% over the last quarter.

Carpenter Technology Declares $0.20 Dividend

Carpenter Technology said on October 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 24, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $50.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 1.21%, and the highest has been 4.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -6.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Carpenter Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete 'end-to-end' solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production.

