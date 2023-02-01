State Street Cuts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.28MM shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM). This represents 2.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.27MM shares and 5.16% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.14% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cal-Maine Foods is $61.88. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.14% from its latest reported closing price of $57.22.

The projected annual revenue for Cal-Maine Foods is $2,492MM, a decrease of 1.52%. The projected annual EPS is $7.94, a decrease of 18.68%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cal-Maine Foods. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 15.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CALM is 0.1997%, a decrease of 4.3674%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 46,040K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,770,614 shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619,060 shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,646,274 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145,784 shares, representing a decrease of 30.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,558,254 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978,201 shares, representing an increase of 37.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 70.83% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,450,607 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543,507 shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 26.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,185,503 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171,829 shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

