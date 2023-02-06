State Street Cuts Stake in BankUnited (BKU)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.38MM shares of BankUnited Inc (BKU). This represents 5.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.43MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.11% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for BankUnited is $38.45. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.11% from its latest reported closing price of $39.69.

The projected annual revenue for BankUnited is $1,091MM, an increase of 19.18%. The projected annual EPS is $4.14, an increase of 16.50%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankUnited. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BKU is 0.2269%, a decrease of 6.2324%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 94,576K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,522,040 shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,287,744 shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,486,944 shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,911,695 shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878,655 shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 2.70% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,773,919 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666,400 shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,606,115 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681,730 shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 3.77% over the last quarter.

BankUnited Declares $0.25 Dividend

BankUnited said on December 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $39.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.69%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 5.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

BankUnited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $35.0 billion at December 31, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with 70 banking centers in 14 Florida counties and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area at December 31, 2020.

