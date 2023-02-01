State Street Cuts Stake in Associated Banc- (ASB)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.92MM shares of Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB). This represents 5.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.85MM shares and 6.56% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.50% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Associated Banc- is $25.88. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.50% from its latest reported closing price of $22.41.

The projected annual revenue for Associated Banc- is $1,426MM, an increase of 18.17%. The projected annual EPS is $2.50, an increase of 5.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ASB is 0.2152%, an increase of 17.0788%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 139,034K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,392,230 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,290,444 shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 13.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,267,796 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207,140 shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,683,113 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,780,176 shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 18.38% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,681,267 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,638,307 shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 22.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,625,562 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,597,919 shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Associated Banc- Declares $0.21 Dividend

Associated Banc- said on October 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $22.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.60%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Associated Banc- Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Associated Banc-Corp is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.