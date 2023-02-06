State Street Cuts Stake in Arch Resources (ARCH)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.91MM shares of Arch Resources Inc (ARCH). This represents 5.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.21MM shares and 7.87% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.48% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Resources is $193.12. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $232.05. The average price target represents an increase of 30.48% from its latest reported closing price of $148.01.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Resources is $3,191MM, a decrease of 12.24%. The projected annual EPS is $38.10, a decrease of 42.13%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Resources. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARCH is 0.4248%, an increase of 9.0203%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 17,071K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsp Investment Advisors holds 661,395 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583,844 shares, representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 0.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 552,966 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455,247 shares, representing an increase of 17.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 505,650 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347,490 shares, representing an increase of 31.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 498,708 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362,896 shares, representing an increase of 27.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 16.53% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 493,531 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581,254 shares, representing a decrease of 17.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Arch Resources Background Information

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. Arch Resources operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

