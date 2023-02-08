State Street Cuts Stake in Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.12MM shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG). This represents 5.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.30MM shares and 5.14% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.02% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apogee Enterprises is $47.94. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 0.02% from its latest reported closing price of $47.93.

The projected annual revenue for Apogee Enterprises is $1,464MM, an increase of 2.77%. The projected annual EPS is $3.98, an increase of 32.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apogee Enterprises. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APOG is 0.1202%, an increase of 1.7746%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 24,630K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,624,318 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546,281 shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,319,740 shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316,084 shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,094,990 shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127,948 shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 927,712 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903,372 shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 5.91% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 842,306 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913,497 shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Apogee Enterprises Declares $0.24 Dividend

Apogee Enterprises said on January 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $47.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Apogee Enterprises Background Information

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays.

