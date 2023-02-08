State Street Cuts Stake in Allstate (ALL)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.63MM shares of Allstate Corp (ALL). This represents 4.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 14.33MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.88% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allstate is $154.33. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.88% from its latest reported closing price of $136.72.

The projected annual revenue for Allstate is $48,790MM, a decrease of 5.10%. The projected annual EPS is $9.25.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALL is 0.3697%, an increase of 2.6850%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 236,155K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,063,115 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,096,142 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,127,317 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,086,699 shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,768,626 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,746,537 shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,759,969 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,855,408 shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 90.49% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,465,125 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,083,839 shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Allstate Declares $0.85 Dividend

Allstate said on November 18, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

At the current share price of $136.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 3.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Allstate Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan 'You're in Good Hands with Allstate.'

