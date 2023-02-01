State Street Cuts Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.96MM shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI). This represents 5.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 8.66MM shares and 6.81% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.09% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegheny Technologies is $37.51. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.09% from its latest reported closing price of $36.39.

The projected annual revenue for Allegheny Technologies is $4,178MM, an increase of 16.35%. The projected annual EPS is $2.14, an increase of 1,021.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegheny Technologies. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ATI is 0.2671%, an increase of 9.7082%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 156,345K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,822,550 shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,777,609 shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 26.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,494,413 shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,663,836 shares, representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,409,123 shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,330,702 shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 25.53% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,968,619 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,974,249 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,881,169 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,674,994 shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 28.99% over the last quarter.

ATI Background Information

ATI is a $3 billion global manufacturer solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science; advanced, integrated process technologies; and relentlessly innovative people. They serve customers whose demanding applications need to fly higher, dig deeper, stand stronger, and last longer— anywhere on, above, or below the earth. They partner to create new specialty materials in forms that deliver ultimate performance and long-term value in applications like jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace components. They produce powders for forging and additive manufacturing; rolled materials, and finished components. Their specialty materials withstand extremes of temperature, stress and corrosion to improve and protect human lives every day.

