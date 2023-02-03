State Street Cuts Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX). This represents 0.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.08MM shares and 5.31% of the company, a decrease in shares of 94.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 226.98% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics is $20.27. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 226.98% from its latest reported closing price of $6.20.

The projected annual revenue for Aldeyra Therapeutics is $20MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.29.

Fund Sentiment

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 28.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALDX is 0.0958%, an increase of 47.6796%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 38,221K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 11,350,085 shares representing 19.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,903,879 shares, representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 42.12% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 2,402,239 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901,191 shares, representing an increase of 20.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Knoll Capital Management holds 1,877,305 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502,460 shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 71.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,678,186 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600,376 shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 46.29% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,664,128 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318,178 shares, representing a decrease of 39.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company's lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company's clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

