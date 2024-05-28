State Street Corporation Ups Stake in Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has increased its stake in Westgold Resources Limited, with its voting power rising from 8.09% to 9.30% since the last notice. This change occurred on 24 May 2024, marking a notable increase in the substantial holder’s interest in the mining company. No further details on the nature of the transactions or associated persons were disclosed.

For further insights into AU:WGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.