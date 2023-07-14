State Street Corporation (STT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

State Street Corporation (STT) reported $3.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $2.17 for the same period compares to $1.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08, the EPS surprise was +4.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how State Street Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin - FTE basis : 1.19% compared to the 1.21% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1.19% compared to the 1.21% average estimate based on five analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $231.99 billion versus $231.49 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $231.99 billion versus $231.49 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 5.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.71%.

: 5.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.71%. Assets under Management (AUM) : $3797 billion versus $3582.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3797 billion versus $3582.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio (Standard) : 13.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.88%.

: 13.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.88%. Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A) : $39589 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35021.5 billion.

: $39589 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35021.5 billion. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio (Standard) : 14.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.14%.

: 14.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.14%. Total fee revenue : $2.42 billion compared to the $2.43 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2.42 billion compared to the $2.43 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Income : $691 million compared to the $696.69 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $691 million compared to the $696.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis : $691 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $698.75 million.

: $691 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $698.75 million. Other fee revenue : $58 million compared to the $60.37 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $58 million compared to the $60.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. Management fees: $461 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $463.10 million.

Shares of State Street Corporation have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

