State Street Corporation (STT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

State Street Corporation (STT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that STT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.49, the dividend yield is 3.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STT was $60.49, representing a -29.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.89 and a 43.68% increase over the 52 week low of $42.10.

STT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.63. Zacks Investment Research reports STT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.16%, compared to an industry average of -36.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have STT as a top-10 holding:

  • ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an decrease of -31.03% over the last 100 days.

