State Street Corporation (STT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

State Street Corporation (STT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that STT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STT was $85.33, representing a -2.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.89 and a 78.96% increase over the 52 week low of $47.68.

STT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). STT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.32. Zacks Investment Research reports STT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.25%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 50.55% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of STT at 4.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.