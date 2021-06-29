State Street Corporation (STT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

State Street Corporation (STT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that STT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.1, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STT was $82.1, representing a -8.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.28 and a 44.98% increase over the 52 week low of $56.63.

STT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). STT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.07. Zacks Investment Research reports STT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.78%, compared to an industry average of 34.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STT as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (STT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 21.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STT at 2.76%.

