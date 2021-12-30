State Street Corporation (STT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

State Street Corporation (STT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased STT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $93.79, the dividend yield is 2.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STT was $93.79, representing a -6.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.69 and a 35.89% increase over the 52 week low of $69.02.

STT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). STT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.79. Zacks Investment Research reports STT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.53%, compared to an industry average of 40.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stt Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to STT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (DBLV)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 7.9% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of STT at 4.14%.

