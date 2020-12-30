State Street Corporation (STT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

State Street Corporation (STT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that STT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.94, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STT was $71.94, representing a -16.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.89 and a 70.88% increase over the 52 week low of $42.10.

STT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.66. Zacks Investment Research reports STT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.4%, compared to an industry average of -29.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STT as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 30.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STT at 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.