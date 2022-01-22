State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Annual Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

There's been a notable change in appetite for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shares in the week since its yearly report, with the stock down 12% to US$90.99. State Street reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$12b and statutory earnings per share of US$7.19, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:STT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from State Street's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$13.7b in 2022, which would reflect a notable 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 18% to US$8.31. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$13.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.21 in 2022. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a slight bump in to revenue forecasts.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$114, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on State Street, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$133 and the most bearish at US$83.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting State Street's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that State Street is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$114, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple State Street analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with State Street , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

