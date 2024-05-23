State Street Corporation Exits Ventia Holdings

Ventia Services Group Limited (AU:VNT) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Ventia Services Group Limited, as reported on May 23, 2024. This change follows their last notification of substantial holding to the company, indicating a shift in the company’s ownership structure. Details of the changes in relevant interests, associations, and addresses associated with this transition were provided in the necessary forms and annexures.

