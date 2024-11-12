State Street Corporation Exits Smartgroup Stake

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 8, 2024. This development may influence the stock market dynamics and attract attention from investors monitoring significant shareholder changes.

