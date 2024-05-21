State Street Corporation Exits NEXTDC Stake

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in NEXTDC LIMITED as of May 17, 2024, which marks a notable change in the company’s shareholding structure. This follows their last notification to the company a month prior. Details of the changes in relevant interests, associates, and address particulars are outlined in the associated annexures and forms.

For further insights into AU:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.