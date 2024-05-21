News & Insights

State Street Corporation Exits NEXTDC Stake

May 21, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in NEXTDC LIMITED as of May 17, 2024, which marks a notable change in the company’s shareholding structure. This follows their last notification to the company a month prior. Details of the changes in relevant interests, associates, and address particulars are outlined in the associated annexures and forms.

