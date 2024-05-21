State Street Corporation Exits Elders Limited Stake

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Elders Limited, as indicated by the latest filing with the company. This marks a change in the company’s shareholder structure, details of which were last reported in a notice given on May 8, 2024. The change in substantial holding involves changes in voting interests, which were outlined in the annexures of the form.

