State Street Corporation Ends Substantial Holding in Reliance Worldwide

May 23, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. (AU:RWC) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited as of May 21, 2024. This marks a significant change in the company’s shareholding structure since the last notice was issued to the company in April 2024. The details of the change in relevant interests or the nature of the association with the substantial holder were not disclosed in the announcement.

