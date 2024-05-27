State Street Corporation Boosts Stake in Altium

Altium (AU:ALU) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has increased its stake in Altium Limited, with its voting power growing from 6.37% to 7.41% as detailed in the latest substantial holding notice. The changes in shareholding occurred on the 23rd of May 2024, with the previous notice given just a day later. This shift in ownership may indicate growing confidence by substantial holders in Altium’s market position and future prospects.

