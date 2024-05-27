News & Insights

Stocks
ALMFF

State Street Corporation Boosts Stake in Altium

May 27, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altium (AU:ALU) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has increased its stake in Altium Limited, with its voting power growing from 6.37% to 7.41% as detailed in the latest substantial holding notice. The changes in shareholding occurred on the 23rd of May 2024, with the previous notice given just a day later. This shift in ownership may indicate growing confidence by substantial holders in Altium’s market position and future prospects.

For further insights into AU:ALU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALMFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.