State Street Corporation Alters Holdings in Reliance Worldwide

November 11, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. (AU:RWC) has released an update.

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have reported significant changes in their voting power and relevant interests in Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. This shift involves a variety of entities, including State Street Global Advisors Europe Limited and State Street Bank and Trust Company, which collectively hold millions of ordinary shares. Investors should watch these developments closely, as they could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

