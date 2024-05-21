State Street Corporation Acquires Stake in Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.

Perseus Mining Limited has reported that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have become a substantial holder in the company, acquiring a 5.05% voting power due to a relevant interest in 69,416,727 ordinary shares. This significant financial move, effective as of May 17, 2024, reflects State Street Corporation’s growing influence in Perseus Mining’s operations and stakeholder landscape.

