State Street Corporation Acquires Stake in Perseus Mining

May 21, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.

Perseus Mining Limited has reported that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have become a substantial holder in the company, acquiring a 5.05% voting power due to a relevant interest in 69,416,727 ordinary shares. This significant financial move, effective as of May 17, 2024, reflects State Street Corporation’s growing influence in Perseus Mining’s operations and stakeholder landscape.

