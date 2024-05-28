State Street Corporation Acquires Stake in Bellevue Gold

Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has emerged as a substantial holder in Bellevile Gold Limited, with a 5.14% voting power through 60,469,283 ordinary shares as of May 24, 2024. The acquisition details, including any consideration paid for the shares in the preceding four months, are listed in annexures to the notice. This move could indicate growing investor confidence in Bellevue Gold Limited’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:BGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.