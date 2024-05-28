News & Insights

State Street Corporation Acquires Stake in Bellevue Gold

May 28, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has emerged as a substantial holder in Bellevile Gold Limited, with a 5.14% voting power through 60,469,283 ordinary shares as of May 24, 2024. The acquisition details, including any consideration paid for the shares in the preceding four months, are listed in annexures to the notice. This move could indicate growing investor confidence in Bellevue Gold Limited’s prospects.

