State Street Corporation Acquires Stake in Aussie Labs

State Street Corporation has emerged as a substantial holder in Australian Clinical Labs Limited, acquiring a 5.00% voting interest with 10,096,617 ordinary shares. The acquisition that positioned State Street Corporation as a significant investor in the healthcare diagnostics company was completed on May 29, 2024. The details of the transaction, including the consideration paid and the nature of the relevant interests, were outlined in the formal notice.

